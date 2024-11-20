Guwahati: A special CBI court in Assam on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of actor-choreographer Sumi Borah, who is currently lodged in jail for her alleged involvement in an online stock trading scam estimated to be worth at least Rs 2,200 crore.

The hearing lasted for several hours, during which Borah’s counsel argued that she had been cooperating with the investigation.

However, the judge noted that Borah could not be granted bail as the CBI has opposed to it.

On the other hand, the court will hear the bail applications of Bishal Phukan, the prime accused in the case, along with Shubanjyoti Kurmi and Chandan Nath on Wednesday.

During the investigation of the multi-crore scam, it was revealed that Sumi Borah had allegedly helped Bishal Phukan by introducing investors to him.

Sumi Borah and her photographer husband Tarkik Borah had been evading arrest since the scam surfaced.

The duo, however, surrendered before the Assam Police on September 12.