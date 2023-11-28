GUWAHATI: The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide safe drinking water and ensure better health of people in Assam.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati in the presence of Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

“Safe drinking water is not just a privilege but an undeniable right of every citizen of Assam. This measure would further help in reducing the incidences of water-borne diseases in the state,” Mahanta said addressing the function.

“NHM will support this initiative in all possible ways to ensure the health and well-being of everyone,” Mahanta said.

In his address, public health engineering (PHE) minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said: “Both Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam and National Health Mission, Assam were correlated, and were working to ensure good health for every rural household.”

Baruah said: “As JJM approaches its target, this initiative with NHM will go the extra mile to ensure the longevity of the piped water supply scheme.

The convergence of NHM, Assam, and JJM, Assam is expected to boost the initiatives of both the Missions.

While JJM aims to provide access to quality water, it automatically will help NHM by nipping in the bud causes of various regularly occurring waterborne diseases, like diarrhoea to vector-borne diseases like Malaria & Japanese encephalitis etc.

It is further expected that this convergence would also help to minimize medical expenses for the family for the treatment of waterborne diseases.

The ASHA workers will play a pivotal role in this convergence because of their connection and their trust in the rural community. The ASHAs can’t only highlight their regular topics related to health but they can delve deep to explain various issues of preventive, promotive and curative health, through the use of potable drinking water provided through Functional Household Tap Connections and water handling practices.