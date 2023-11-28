Guwahati: A man has been arrested by the police in Hojai, Assam for allegedly killing and burying his wife behind their house.

The incident was reported from the Udali tiniali area in Lanka of Hojai, Assam.

The accused has been identified as Shazid Ahmed.

He allegedly murdered his wife Parbina Begum on November 21, 2023.

After he murdered the woman, he buried her body behind the house.

However, on Tuesday, they exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem.

The accused had surrendered before the police on Tuesday and told them about the incident by himself.

The reason behind the incident has been suspected to be a family-related issue.

The police said that they were investigating the matter and since the accused had surrendered, the case would be solved soon.