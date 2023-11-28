Guwahati: A man from Bihar was allegedly lynched at Duliajan in Dibrugarh, Assam on Tuesday.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Diriyal Market area.

A group of four men allegedly lynched the man over reasons not clear yet.

The assault by the group resulted in the death of Pependra Mahato.

Another person who accompanied Mahato was severely injured. He was identified as Mantu Kumar.

Mantu Kumar who spoke to media persons at the hospital claimed that they were returning from Diriyal market when suddenly, four individuals attacked them without provocation.

Mantu Kumar who was still in his senses after the attack said that he along with a few locals took Pependra to the Duliajan OIL Hospital. However, he succumbed to the injuries at the hospital during treatment.

Pependra Mahato who is a resident of Bihar, was employed at a private company in Duliajan.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The police said that they are looking into all angles of the incident.