Guwahati: One of the most crowded locations in Guwahati is Fancy Bazar and the state government has been keen on decongesting the area for quite a long time.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, has hinted at the possibility of shifting the wholesale market of Fancy Bazar from the present location to either North Guwahati or Changsari.

Even though the government has not yet finalized the move, the minister has said that they are short-listing locations outside the city and North Guwahati, Changsari and Baihata could be one of the options.

Singhal said that thousands of commercial vehicles, including trucks and smaller vehicles, enter and exit the city every day for the transportation of essential materials from this wholesale market, causing traffic problems at several locations.

By shifting the wholesale market to a new location with attached parking lots and loading-unloading facilities, the number of commercial vehicles entering the city will be drastically reduced, added the minister.

The Readymade Garment Dealers’ Association though feels that the move will affect the business as it takes 100 years to establish a market and several years to erect a business.