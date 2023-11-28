Guwahati: The Indian T20 cricket team will take on Australia in the third T20 International at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side which has already won both their previous matches will have an opportunity to seal the series. Dew though is expected to play a major role in the encounter as batting second will definitely be of more advantage.

India won the T20I series opener in Visakhapatnam, notching up their highest successful chase in T20Is (209) before out-batting Australia with a total of 235 on the board in the 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on a day when Indian Premier League 2024 retentions dominated headlines.

There seems to be some fatigue set in after the World Cup win for the Australian players which is understandable as it took a toll on them.

The star of the World Cup Final Travis Head is expected to be part of the playing XI in Guwahati, he had decided not to play the previous two encounters.

The temperature in Guwahati will hover around 20 degrees centigrade during the match timings.

Australia will definitely look to bounce back in this match to keep the five-match series alive with the 4th T20I slated to take place on the 29th of November and the final T20I on 1st December.