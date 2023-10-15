Guwahati: A Block Development Officer (BDO) was arrested by the sleuths of the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wing of Assam police on Sunday in Hojai.

Police said BDO Sewali Chakravorty, who was posted at the Binakandi Block in the Hojai district of Assam, was arrested based on a complaint that she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10, 000.

Also Read: Assam: Drug smuggler arrested in Guwahati with nearly 100 gm of Heroin

V&AC officials informed that there was a complaint that the government employee had demanded money from a person to release a bill for some work they (the complainant) had done.

However, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant reached out to the V&AC.

Based on the complaint, the V&AC team laid a trap to nab the official.

Also Read: This is not counter-terrorism: Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi on Israel stopping water supply to Gaza

The complainant set out to pay Rs 10000 to the BDO as planned by the investigating team.

She took the money from the person inside her car near the highway at Niz Kathiatoli in Nagaon.

However, as she took the money, the V&AC team caught her red-handed with the money.

An investigation against the accused has been initiated and further actions are being taken.