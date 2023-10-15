Guwahati: A Crime Branch team along with the West Guwahati Police Department arrested a suspected drug smuggler from the Santipur area of Guwahati, Assam with nearly 100 grams of suspected heroin.

As per police sources, the Crime Branch team accompanied by officials of the Bharalumukh Police Station launched an operation based on a specific input.

The police source said that they launched the operation as a suspected peddler/smuggler was carrying a consignment of contraband.

On launching the operation, the police came across a passenger van being driven by a person identified as Babul Dutta.

On searching the vehicle, the police found 87 vials filled with suspected heroin weighing 97.8 grams.

The suspected drugs along with the contraband substance were immediately seized by the police.

The estimated cost of the seized items is around 70 lakhs, a source said.

Dutta who is a resident of the Birubari area, drives a commercial passenger van for a living and is now suspected to be involved in a drug racket.

All investigation related to the seizure has been initiated.