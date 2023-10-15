GUWAHATI: Indian MP from the state of Assam – Gaurav Gogoi – has spoken against Israel’s move to stop supply of food and water to the 2.3 million people in Gaza as part of its military operations against Hamas in Gaza – a Palestinian territory.

“This is not counter-terrorism,” Gaurav Gogoi said while sharing concerns raised by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general (DG) of world health organisation (WHO) on X.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO DG, said: “Lack of access to clean water is an immediate risk for water-borne disease outbreaks, which can be deadly among fragile populations with limited or no access to health care.”

It may be mentioned here that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) – a UN agency for Palestinian refugees – had claimed that “clean water is running out in the Gaza Strip after its water plant and public water networks stopped working”.

“People now forced to use dirty water from wells, increasing risks of waterborne diseases,” the UNRWA said.

Notably, Gaza – a Palestinian territory – has been under complete electricity blackout since October 11, which has impacted supply of water to the people of the region.

UN CONCERNED

United Nations (UN) secretary general Antonio Guterres also reiterated that food and water supply to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip region must be restored at the earliest.

“Crucial life-saving supplies – including fuel, food and water – must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now,” UN secretary general Antonio Guterres had said.

A major humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the Gaza Strip region of Palestine, with the Israeli authorities stopping basic human needs like food and water for the common civilian population in Gaza.

With Gaza being under “complete seige” by Israeli forces, the decision of Israel to stop food and water supply, even for the common civilian population of the region, have started to adversely impact around 2.3 million people, including children.

‘ISRAEL BOMBING SOUTHERN GAZA’

In a major development, Israel “launched airstrikes on southern Gaza”, where it asked the population of the region’s north to head towards for safety.

According to sources, Israeli warplanes dropped bombs on southern Gaza, moments before the deadline that Israel set for Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate to southern Gaza ended.

Chaos gripped al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital at Deir al-Balah in central Gaza after it took in numbers of persons, including children, who were injured in an Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza.

Besides injuries, a number of people, including children and infants, were also killed in the southern Gaza bombing by Israel, sources claimed.

ALL-OUT WAR IN ISRAEL-PALESTINE

An all-out war seems to have broken out in Israel-Palestine, with the Israel Defence Force (IDF) being on the verge of launching a ground strike on Gaza.

The IDF has announced that it is in the final stages of preparations for a ground assault on Gaza – a Palestinian territory – to ‘annihilate’ the Hamas terror network.

The IDF is planning to launch a joint and coordinated attack on Gaza involving air, sea, and ground forces.

Thousands of Palestinians fled the northern Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli ground assault.

This ground strikes on Gaza will follow intensive bombing campaign by the Israeli air force on the region that has killed over 2200 people, including children.

The Israeli action of ‘indiscriminate’ bombing of localities in Gaza, including residential areas – under the “guise of targeting Hamas strongholds” – has drawn heavy criticism.

Furthermore, the Gaza Strip of Palestine is under “complete siege” with Israeli military surrounding the region and authorities stopping supply of food and water to the region’s people.

This move of the Israeli authorities has sparked fears that an already dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip of Palestine will further deteriorate.

THE IRAN & RUSSIA WARNING

Meanwhile, Iran has warned Israel of far-reaching consequences if it launches a ground attack on Israel.

Iran said that it will intervene if Israel launches a ground assault on Gaza, Palestine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also warned Israel against ground operation in Gaza, saying that it will lead to serious consequences for both sides.

THE SYRIA FRONT

On the other hand, Israel has reported that there had been “a number of launches from Syria into Israeli territory”.

“Soldiers are responding with artillery and mortar shells toward the origin of the launching in Syria,” an Israeli army statement said.

Sirens were sounded in two localities within the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights of Syria following the launches into Israel.

THE LEBANON FRONT

Hamas militia, supported by the Hezbollah, has been firing volley of rockets towards Israel from southern Lebanon.

This prompted the Israeli military to target Hezbollah bases in south Lebanon.

US SUPPORT TO ISRAEL

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart reiterating the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security.

However, the US defence secretary, in his conversation with his Israeli counterpart, highlighted the importance of abiding by the laws of war.

Notably, Israel has been accused by many of committing war crimes by launching ‘indiscriminate’ air strikes on Gaza Strip and stopping food and water supply to the people of the region.

On the other hand, the United States has deployed a second aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, aiming to deter hostilities against it ally Israel.