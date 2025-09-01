Kohima: The Konyak Union (KU) on Friday called on Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at the State Secretariat in Kohima.

The reason was to reiterate its demand to set up new districts through the bifurcation of Mon District.

The delegation led by KU President K Yamao Konyak, submitted a reminder letter to the Chief Minister.

They emphasized the demand underscores “the collective aspiration and mounting pressure from the grassroots populace” urging for administrative decentralization.

The KU added that Mon District, because of its vast geographical area, difficult terrain and growing population, faces administrative bottlenecks under the current district setup.

The delegation highlighted the formation of new districts essential for equitable development, efficient governance, and improved access to public services.

Yamao Konyak also spoke on the security tensions in the Tizit–Tiru–Naginimora border region.

They requested the state government to expedite the completion of the Nagaland Foothills Road project.

CM Rio congratulated the new team and assured them of his support to cater to the concerns of the Konyak community.