ASHKELON: An all-out war seems to have broken out in Israel-Palestine, with the Israel Defence Force (IDF) being on the verge of launching a ground strike on Gaza.

The IDF has announced that it is in the final stages of preparations for a ground assault on Gaza – a Palestinian territory – to ‘annihilate’ the Hamas terror network.

The IDF is planning to launch a joint and coordinated attack on Gaza involving air, sea, and ground forces.

Thousands of Palestinians fled the northern Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli ground assault.

This ground strikes on Gaza will follow intensive bombing campaign by the Israeli air force on the region that has killed over 2200 people, including children.

The Israeli action of ‘indiscriminate’ bombing of localities in Gaza, including residential areas – under the “guise of targeting Hamas strongholds” – has drawn heavy criticism.

Furthermore, the Gaza Strip of Palestine is under “complete siege” with Israeli military surrounding the region and authorities stopping supply of food and water to the region’s people.

This move of the Israeli authorities has sparked fears that an already dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip of Palestine will further deteriorate.

THE IRAN & RUSSIA WARNING

Meanwhile, Iran has warned Israel of far-reaching consequences if it launches a ground attack on Israel.

Iran said that it will intervene if Israel launches a ground assault on Gaza, Palestine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also warned Israel against ground operation in Gaza, saying that it will lead to serious consequences for both sides.

THE SYRIA FRONT

On the other hand, Israel has reported that there had been “a number of launches from Syria into Israeli territory”.

“Soldiers are responding with artillery and mortar shells toward the origin of the launching in Syria,” an Israeli army statement said.

Sirens were sounded in two localities within the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights of Syria following the launches into Israel.

THE LEBANON FRONT

Hamas militia, supported by the Hezbollah, has been firing volley of rockets towards Israel from southern Lebanon.

This prompted the Israeli military to target Hezbollah bases in south Lebanon.

US SUPPORT TO ISRAEL

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart reiterating the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security.

However, the US defence secretary, in his conversation with his Israeli counterpart, highlighted the importance of abiding by the laws of war.

Notably, Israel has been accused by many of committing war crimes by launching ‘indiscriminate’ air strikes on Gaza Strip and stopping food and water supply to the people of the region.

On the other hand, the United States has deployed a second aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, aiming to deter hostilities against it ally Israel.