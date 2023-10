GUWAHATI: The much-awaited Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati city of Assam will be inaugurated on October 18.

“We are ready for inauguration (of Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati) in the coming week,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Construction work of the Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati was completed in 18 months.

The six-lane Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati is expected to ease traffic along the vital RG Baruah road in the city.

The flyover has been named as Shradhnajali flyover.