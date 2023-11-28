Guwahati: An adult elephant lost its life after being hit by a train near Buroi Ghat in Behali, Biswanath district of Assam.

The incident took place on Monday night and came to light on Tuesday.

As per reports, the elephant, along with a herd, had strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in search of food.

The herd wandered onto the railway tracks, resulting in a tragic collision with the Naharlagun-Guwahati Donyi Polo Express.

In another incident, a one-and-a-half-month-old elephant calf met a premature end after falling into a mud pit in Assam’s Titabar.

The calf, believed to have strayed from its herd, succumbed to its injuries on Monday night.

The incident occurred near the Rangajan locality of Titabar under the Jorhat district.

Initial reports suggest that the calf, possibly separated from its herd while foraging for food, wandered out of the Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary near Mariani.

Forest personnel arrived at the scene and retrieved the calf’s carcass from the pit.