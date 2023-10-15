Guwahati: A man missing for the past few days was found dead floating in a river in Biswanath, Assam on Sunday.

A police source said that the man was reported missing for around three days.

It was not known how he went missing but the police also looked into abduction angles.

However, later on Sunday, the man was found dead by the locals.

The deceased identified as Bhola Bora was a resident of Bamgaon in Biswanath, Assam.

His dead body was found floating in the Golia River.

The police said that they had initiated an investigation in connection with the case.

The police are questioning all persons who had seen him before his disappearance.