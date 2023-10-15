Guwahati: A man has been arrested in the Biswanath district of Assam for stabbing his wife to death.

The accused has been identified as Khageswar Swargiary.

He allegedly stabbed his wife, Rita Swargiary, to death due to a family feud.

However, the exact reason is not yet known.

Police said that the family were residents of Sootea in Biswanath.

The exact cause behind the murder was not known and is suspected to be a long pending family clash.

All angles into the murder are being looked upon.

Earlier on Saturday, a man stabbed his wife and daughter with an axe in Barpeta, Assam.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Rishabh Das, who hacked his wife and daughter due to a family feud.

Sources said that Rishabh Das, a resident of the Gandhinagar area, allegedly attacked his wife Binita Das and daughter Hiya Das with an axe and they died on the spot.

The eyewitnesses said that the incident took place due to some family issues.

Barpeta police reached the spot and arrested the accused immediately and started their investigation.