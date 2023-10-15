Guwahati: An endangered turtle was rescued by two youths near Raha in Nagaon, Assam on Sunday.

As per reports, the turtle, an Indian Peacock Softshell Turtle was spotted by the youth near the market area away from its natural habitat.

Both of them, residents of Pub-Salmara village knew that the turtle might have strayed away and is now lost.

So they rescued it and took it to their home to check if it was healthy. After the youths, Dinesh Das and Rajesh Das found that the turtle was healthy enough, they released it into the Kolong River in Nagaon, Assam.

The Indian Peacock Softshell Turtle is listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature ( IUCN ) Red List.

It is found in rivers, streams, lakes and ponds in South Asia.