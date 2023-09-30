Imphal: Two endangered species of Malayan Box turtles were found and rescued at Loktak Lake in Manipur, a high official of the state forest department said.

The turtles naturally live in lowland tropical in temperatures between 23 to 35 Celcius and were rescued from Toubul and Thinungei villages of Manipur’s Bishnupur district near the Loktak lake.

The endangered species in Manipur were handed over to a team of Wildlife Explorers Manipur and staff of District Forest Officer Bishnupur on Friday.

Also Read: Assam: 18 pygmy hogs return to their historical home in Manas National Park

The two turtles that were caught by Khangembam Ramananda Singh of Toubul Mayai Leikai and Tongbram Nanao Singh of Thinungei Mayai Leikai on Friday in their fishing nets.

The two fishermen while fetching grass for cattle found the turtles curled up in a fishing net at Loktak.

Also Read: Assam: One dead, several injured in road accident on Guwahati flyover

Later, the turtles were relocated to their natural habitat in Jawa Lamjao, a part of the Loktak lake. The relocations were made

with the staff of Bishnupur Forest Division under the supervision of Dr Rebeka Soibam Chanu, MFS, district wildlife warden, and divisional forest officer Bishnupur.

Dr Rebeka said that turtles are more likely to appear around Loktak Lake and rivers this season.

If this rare species is found and rescued, inform the concerned officials of the importance of wildlife conservation.