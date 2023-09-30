Imphal: The Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Manipur, and Janata Dal (United) have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an immediate inquiry into the atrocities committed by security forces on students and protesters in the state over the past few days.

In a memorandum submitted to the PM through the governor of Manipur, the three organizations strongly condemned the ongoing crisis, which they said was largely affecting all sections of society, but especially the youth and students.

The memorandum noted that the education system, which was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, had been severely affected by the ongoing crisis and the government’s failure to maintain law and order.

The organizations also demanded justice for the students Phijam Hemanjint and Hijam Linthoingambi, who they alleged were mercilessly murdered by Kuki terrorists.

In addition, the memorandum demanded immediate disqualification of the 10 MLAs (two from the Kangleipak Progressive Party, seven from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and one independent) who are demanding a separate administration from Manipur.

The organizations said that the MLAs’ demand was unconstitutional and divisive, and that they should be disqualified for trying to undermine the unity and integrity of the state.