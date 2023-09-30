Guwahati: One person died on the spot and at least seven others sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit four motorcycles and a bus on the newly inaugurated Nilachal Flyover at Maligaon in Guwahati area on Friday.

According to reports, the truck, plying on the Nilachal Flyover towards Bharalumukh side, hit four bikes and a city bus. One person was killed on the spot, and several others, including the motorcycle riders and the passengers of the city bus, sustained injuries.

It is reported that before hitting the vehicles, the speeding truck hit the railings of the flyover. After causing the accident, the driver fled from the scene.

The accident has resulted in significant damage to the dividers, railings, and electric poles.

This is the second accident to be reported on the Nilachal Flyover within a month. On August 30, 2023, a truck hit a waste collection cart belonging to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on the flyover. The GMC worker who was piloting the cart sustained minor injuries.

The Jalukbari police have reached the spot and began an investigation.