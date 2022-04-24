Guwahati: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Assam registered a landslide victory in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections by bagging 58 out of 60 wards.

BJP won 52 wards while the AGP secured six wards. Opposition Congress, the state’s second-largest party, drew a blank in the election. AAP and AJP secured one seat each.

AAP makes its debut in GMC with one seat. Second victory for the party in any election in Assam after it won two wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia urban body polls last month.

A total of 57 of these 60 wards went to polls on Friday, of which the BJP and AGP won 49 and six, respectively.

The saffron party had already won three wards unopposed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the residents of Guwahati for giving ‘resounding mandate’ to the BJP, AGP.

Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM @himantabiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hardwork. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2022

“With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Hon’ble PM,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.