Itanagar: Former All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) president Takam Tatung passed away on Saturday at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun after a battle with cancer. He was 43.

Born on July 12, 1982, in Jullang village, Kra Daadi district, Tatung is survived by his three wives, four sons, and three daughters. His final rites will be held on Monday at his residence in Papu Nallah, opposite the Dree ground.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Tatung was a prominent figure in student politics of Arunachal Pradesh and a celebrated athlete. He held several key positions within student organizations, including general secretary of the Government Higher Secondary School, Naharlagun (1999-2002), and assistant general secretary of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar (2001-2002).

His long association with the AAPSU began in 2002 when he served as the union’s games and sports secretary, a role in which he was instrumental in establishing a 5% government job quota for sportspersons in Arunachal Pradesh.

He went on to serve as chief editor (2004-2006), finance secretary (2006-2009), president (2009-2012), and chief advisor (2012-2014).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During his presidency, Tatung was a vocal advocate for student welfare and indigenous rights. He led a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Chinese encroachment and the issue of stapled visas. He also successfully lobbied to increase the student quota at NERIST to 10% and initiated the first-ever education bill for the state.

Tatung was also a decorated karate practitioner, winning multiple gold medals throughout his career. He won gold at the XV All India JKA Tournament (1998), the All India Karate Championship (2000), and the 2nd South Asian Championship (2001).

He also earned a gold medal at the 3rd Okazaki Cup Karate Championship, which was the first international gold medal for Arunachal Pradesh in martial arts. In recognition of his achievements, he received the state award (gold medal) for sports in 2005.

Organizations across the state, including the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes’ Forum (AITF), the Arunachal Karate Do Association (AKA), and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), have expressed deep sorrow over his passing.