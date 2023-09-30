Guwahati: Eighteen captive-bred pygmy hogs were released into Manas National Park in Assam on Saturday marking the fourth time the critically endangered species has been reintroduced to the park since 2020.

The release is part of the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP), a collaboration between the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, the IUCN/SSC Wild Pig Specialist Group, the Assam Forest Department, the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Aaranyak.

The PHCP has so far successfully bred and reintroduced 170 hogs in Assam, and the latest release brings the total number of pygmy hogs in Manas National Park to 54. This means the PHCP is well on its way to meeting its target of releasing 60 hogs into the park by 2025.

“The results of the Orang camera trap and sign surveys show the real impact that our captive breeding and release programmes can have towards saving species from extinction,” said Dr. Parag Jyoti Deka, PHCP Project Director.

“With the inspirational dedication of the Durrell team, and with the support of our partners Aaranyak and Assam Forest Department in Assam, we have been able to restore a self-sustaining population of pygmy hogs, bringing back an integral part of the ecosystem of the grasslands of Orang National Park,” Deka said.

Manas National Park is home to some of the largest remaining grassland blocks in the sub-Himalayan grassland ecosystems. Manas Field Director, Rajen Choudhury, said, “I am happy to welcome the release of more pygmy hogs to their original home. It will boost the rewilding of Manas’ grasslands and also bring back its glory.”

The PHCP will continue to monitor the pygmy hogs after their release using camera traps and sign surveys. The team will also be radio-tracking eight of the hogs for four years to collect data on their behavior and habitat use.