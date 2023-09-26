Guwahati: The Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, India, will reopen for the 2023-2024 tourist season on October 1, 2023.

The park had been closed since June 5, 2023, due to the monsoon season.

The reopening of the park was announced by Rajen Choudhury, the Field Director of Manas National Park, in an official communiqué issued on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Choudhury stated that the park will be open to tourists subject to the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997.

A special event has been organized at the Bahbari Range of the national park to commemorate the reopening.

An official notice read, “Consequent to completion of the stipulated monsoon closure period as prescribed by the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority letter no. 15-1(17)/2015-NTCA dated August 18, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve will be open for the 2023-24 ecotourism season with effect from October 1, 2023, subject to relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, till further notice.”