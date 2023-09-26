Guwahati: The Greenwood Hotels and Resorts, the leading hospitality group from Northeast, is organizing Guwahati’s first-ever Hyderabadi Nizami food festival from September 22 to October 8.

The two-week-long festival, called “The Last Nizam’s,” promises to allure the palates of Guwahati’s discerning food enthusiasts with an appealing variety of authentic Hyderabadi delicacies.

Hosted at two of The Greenwood Hotels and Resorts’ exquisite properties, “Jholoekiya,” an experiential dining restaurant inside The Greenwood Guwahati, and “Aroma,” a modern dining haven at The Greenwood Resorts, “The Last Nizam’s” promises a gastronomic journey filled with aromatic spices, rich curries, and delectable biryanis, reminiscent of the opulent era of the Nizams.

“The Last Nizam’s” celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Hyderabad, a city renowned for its royal food and cultural diversity.

The festival is a tribute to the Nizams of Hyderabad, who were known for their patronage of diverse and delightful cooking styles.

Speaking about organizing the festival, Himanshu Kalita, Managing Director of The Greenwood Hotels and Resorts, said, “Our vision is to introduce our valued patrons to genuine regional cuisines from various geographical regions.”

“This event provides a chance to explore the flavours of Hyderabad, immerse themselves in its culinary traditions, and enjoy a memorable dining experience. We are confident that this festival will delight our customers’ taste buds and cultivate a deeper understanding of the cultural nuances of Hyderabad,” Kalita added.

The festival offers guests a choice between two distinct menus: the Set Menu, which allows them to experience a variety of dishes and flavours representing the essence of Nizami cuisines, and the A la Carte Menu, listing each item separately to accommodate individual preferences.

Both menus feature an array of exquisite vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, including a special Nizami Dawat selection comprising mouthwatering prawns, mutton, fish, and chicken appetizers. This is followed by a diverse array of traditional main courses like Nizami murg pulao, Hyderabadi mutton biryani, and Haleem.

Vegetarians can relish the Jaituni paneer tikka, Hyderabadi subz biryani, with a sweet ending of their choice.

“The Last Nizam’s” is not just a food festival event; it’s a celebration of tradition and culture. The festival aims to bring people together through the universal language of food, offering an opportunity to savour the essence of Hyderabad right here in Guwahati.

It is a unique chance for food connoisseurs to explore the flavours that have been cherished for centuries and continue to be a significant part of India’s culinary legacy.