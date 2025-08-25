Tezpur: Tezpur University has welcomed a diverse cohort of international students from 22 countries, further solidifying its reputation as a center for global education.

The new students, hailing from regions including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and Northern Europe, will add to the university’s academic and cultural vibrancy.

This year’s international students come from a wide range of nations, including Eswatini, Ethiopia, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Malawi, Botswana, Togo, Gambia, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Lesotho, Mongolia, Bhutan, Lithuania, Nepal, Sudan, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, the Republic of Korea, Nigeria, and Mozambique.

Their enrollment in various programs brings new perspectives to the classrooms and promotes cross-cultural understanding. Notably, a student from Lithuania is embarking on a Ph.D. in Hindi, highlighting the unique academic opportunities available.

On Friday, Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh met with the new students and extended a warm welcome. He emphasized that the arrival of students from around the world not only enhances the academic environment but also reinforces the university’s role as a hub for knowledge exchange.

Prof. Singh also announced that a dedicated hostel for international students, to be named after Nelson Mandela, will soon be inaugurated.

Prof. Subhrangshu Sekhar Sarkar, Director of the Directorate of International Affairs (DIA), provided an overview of the admission channels for international students.

These include the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Portal, the Study in India (SII) Portal, the Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE), and the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) scheme.

The university currently has a total of 52 international students enrolled. Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof. R. R. Hoque, was also present during the interaction.