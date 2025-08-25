Guwahati: Close to Dibru–Saikhowa National Park, the scenic Maguri Motapung Beel in Upper Assam is being widely hailed as a wetland with vast eco-tourism potential.

Rich in biodiversity and famed for winter migratory birds, the beel could become a major draw for birdwatchers, nature lovers and rural enterprises.

But they need to be backed by the right infrastructure.

Assam cabinet minister Rupesh Gowala highlighted the site on Monday, posting a promotional video on X that shows a Doomdooma couple on a boat gliding past reeds, lilies and open water.

“We will come here every year. This place is very beautiful,” said Nirala Choudhury, a retired teacher featured in the clip.

Each winter, thousands of migratory birds transform Maguri Beel into a prime birding destination. Local tourism groups estimate 15,000–18,000 visitors a year, with 500–700 arrivals weekly in peak months.

“When the birds come, it’s a living festival of nature,” said Parag Saikia, a local guide.

Fisherfolk are diversifying into tourism.

“Earlier we survived only on fishing; now boat rides give us extra income,” said Babul Kurmi, a fisherman-boatman.

“If there’s a proper jetty and mandatory life jackets, even more families can benefit.”

Small vendors echo the sentiment.

“In peak season my sales double but we need clean toilets and shaded seating for visitors,” said Mina Das, who runs a tea-and-snacks stall.

Local producers are also witnessing a demand.

“Tourists love our bamboo crafts and homemade pickles; with training and better marketing, we can sell beyond the beel,” said Ranjita Moran, a women entrepreneur.

Maguri Beel’s promise comes after a setback: the 2020 Baghjan gas well blowout scorched the landscape and alarmed conservationists.

“Seeing birds and visitors return feels like a rebirth,” said Anuj Moran, a resident from Baghjan. Environmental.

“This is a fragile wetland , growth must be sustainable,” noted Anupam Sharma, an environmentalist.

Residents and experts say a focused government push can unlock the beel’s potential while protecting its ecology.

Trained local guides and safety-compliant boating, a proper ghat, jetty, clean toilets, waste management and signage are the needs of the hours.

Bird hides, boardwalks and viewing towers, last-mile road fixes, basic eco-resorts and homestays with carrying-capacity rules and speed limits for motorboats to safeguard birds – they are imperative too.