Guwahati: A three-day food festival showcasing Assamese cuisine is underway at the Assam House in New Delhi.

The festival, which began on Friday, is being organized by Assam Tourism in association with the Ministry of Tourism and the authorities of the Assam House.

The food stalls at the festival have been showcasing various Assamese ethnic cuisines and delicacies, as well as displaying Assam’s handloom and handicraft products.

In addition to Assam, several other states have participated in such food festivals organized in the national capital as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat food festival and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The aim of organizing the food festival is to showcase the various state-specific cuisines and to promote awareness of the unique offerings within each region while fostering a sense of togetherness.

A total of 23 states and union territories, including Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh, have participated in the event.