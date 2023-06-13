Assamese film Sri Raghupati directed by Suvrata Kakoti has been creating a buzz by taking the box-office collection by storm. With its tremendous collection of Rs 3.3 crore, the film has exceeded all predictions and astonished the people.

Sri Raghupati has made a stunning remarkable collection within a week. The film has received great praise and appreciation from the audience making it a great success.

The film made a box office collection of Rs 17 lakh on Day 1, Rs 38.8 lakh on Day 2, Rs 41.7 lakh on Day 3 and Rs 43 lakh on Day 4. The figures show a constant upward trend showing the popularity of the film among the cinephiles.

Sri Raghupati is a captivating blend of action and drama and the twist and turns of the film has engaged the audience towards the film. The stunning performance of the actors and the brilliant direction by the acclaimed filmmaker has made the film a great success. Sri Raghupati stars Ravi Sharma, Preety Kongana and Priyam Pallavi.

Meanwhile, it has been predicted that the collection of the film will continue to rise in the second week of the film’s release. Ravi Kumar’s amazing performance in the film has won the hearts of the audience.

Notably, the movie was released in 2300 theatres across the country including Hyderabad, New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Chennai