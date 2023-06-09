Agartala: Debadrita Dutta, known affectionately as Piku, is all set to step into the world of Hindi cinema with the upcoming short film ‘Hemlock’, directed by Saif Baidya and produced by Vinai G Rai and Sanjay Kunwar Gusain.

The film recently got the Jury Award for Best Film at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in New Delhi. Piku aka Debadrita Dutta has garnered a lot of recognition and applause for her performances in regional works.

The recipient of several awards, including Miss Ishaanya in 2017, she appeared on the Bengali Magazine cover page in 2019. She has been featured in songs like Lut Gaye, by T Series in (2021).

A fitness enthusiast, Debadrita did her schooling in Agartala and completed her graduation from TIPS in Radiology. She worked as a costume stylist for Roopesh Rai Production and also did a poster shoot with actor Randeep Hooda for a Feature Film which will be on the floor soon.

With her entry into Bollywood, she is ready to spread her wings and showcase her talent on a national stage. ‘Hemlock’ provides her with the perfect platform to display her acting prowess alongside a talented cast and crew. ‘Hemlock’ is a captivating short film that explores the depths of human emotions through a gripping narrative.

Saif Baidya’s unique vision and directorial finesse promise to create a cinematic experience that will leave the audience spellbound. The film is a joint venture of VR Motion Films, known for its cutting-edge productions and Shabros Films, renowned for their commitment to quality storytelling.

Debadrita Dutta’s involvement in ‘Hemlock’ is a testament to her dedication and hard work. Her portrayal of Piku will undoubtedly strike a chord with viewers, as she brings her distinct talent and charisma to the silver screen.

This breakthrough opportunity marks the beginning of a promising career in Bollywood for Debadrita, who is set to mesmerize audiences with her magnetic presence.

Speaking about her debut, Debadrita said, “I am thrilled and grateful for this incredible opportunity to work with such talented individuals. ‘Hemlock’ is a project close to my heart, and I can’t wait to showcase my work on a national platform. I am eager to connect with the audience through this unique story and leave a lasting impact.”

‘Hemlock’ is scheduled for release on Jio Cinema, where audiences across the country will be able to witness Debadrita Dutta’s Bollywood debut.