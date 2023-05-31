Agartala: TATA SIA Vistara (UK) Airlines announced on Wednesday its plans to introduce a new flight service connecting Agartala and Bengaluru, starting from August 1.

This development aims to enhance connectivity between the two cities and provide passengers with convenient travel options.

The Agartala-Bengaluru route will be served by Vistara’s Airbus A320neo aircraft, offering passengers a comfortable and efficient flying experience.

The direct flight from Bengaluru to Agartala will also make a stop in Guwahati on the return journey, further improving accessibility for travellers.

The decision to launch this service comes in response to the request made by Chief Minister Manik Saha to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighting the need for additional flights on this route.

Vistara’s new offering is expected to greatly benefit passengers by providing more options for travel and fostering economic growth in the region.

Additionally, KC Meena, the director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, shared that SpiceJet is prepared to launch flights between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh.

However, the commencement of these flights is contingent upon the necessary clearances from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the establishment of an immigration centre.

Meena expressed optimism that the required approvals will be obtained by mid-June, enabling the initiation of international flight services as soon as possible.

Presently, the MBB Airport is served by four airlines, collectively operating an average of 34 to 36 daily flights and handling approximately 4,500 passengers each day.

The introduction of Vistara’s Agartala-Bengaluru flights and the potential launch of the Agartala-Chittagong route by SpiceJet signify the airport’s growing importance as a key transportation hub in the region.

The flight distance between Bengaluru and Agartala spans 1877 kilometres, with direct flights completing the journey in approximately three hours.

Although bookings for Vistara’s new route have not yet commenced, updates regarding flight booking information will be shared in due course.