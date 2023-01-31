Mumbai: Mumbai police has arrested a 45-year-old Italian woman passenger after she allegedly punched a cabin crew member and spat on another on board an Abu Dhabi-Mumbai Vistara flight.

The woman passenger identified as Paola Perruccio was arrested by Sahar police early Monday morning after the flight landed at Mumbai airport.

Police said the woman flyer was in an inebriated state and created a ruckus after crew members objected to her sitting in a business-class seat though she was in the economy class, TOI reported.

She also took off her clothes and walked up and down the aisle in a partially naked state hurling abuse and assaulting crew members.

In order to rein her in, the cabin crew on the captain’s instructions overpowered Perruccio, got her dressed and tied her to a seat at the rear end of the flight till it landed at Mumbai international airport at around 5 am.

Police seized Perruccio’s passport and also filed a chargesheet in the case after producing her before Andheri court. She was released on bail.

“We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on 30 January 2023. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the passenger,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

“The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs), the security agencies on-ground were informed about taking immediate action upon arrival. The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as per the SOPs,” the spokesperson added.

After registering a case against the passenger, the Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet within a day.

“Mumbai Police has filed a chargesheet in record time in a case of misbehaviour by an airline passenger mid-air,” police said.

A medical examination was also conducted on the woman before booking her under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police said they have completed all formalities of recording statements of co-passengers and crew and others.