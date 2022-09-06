New Delhi: A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight returned midway to Delhi airport on Monday after a ‘whistling’ sound was heard on the right side of the aircraft cockpit, reports said.

The incident has promoted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to order an inquiry as no structural deficiency was observed during the preliminary ground inspection of the Boeing 737 aircraft.

“On 04.09.0222 Vistara B737-800 aircraft VT-TGB while operating flight UK 951 (Delhi-Mumbai), was involved in air turnback to Delhi as the whistling sound was heard from the right side in the cockpit. The aircraft landed safely. During the preliminary ground inspection, no structural deficiency has been observed. Further, inspection is in progress,” India Today quoted a DGCA source as saying.

Vistara has confirmed the return of the flight, saying that the pilot had to take the decision after a technical glitch was detected moments after its take-off.

“As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi,” the airline said in a statement.

An alternate aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to their destination, it added.