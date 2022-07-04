New Delhi: The Delhi Airport has moved to green energy and uses only hydro and solar power for all its energy needs since June 1. With this, the Delhi Airport became the first airport in India to run entirely on hydro and solar power.

This is a major step by the airport toward achieving the ambitious goal of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL)-led consortium, which manages and operates the Delhi Airport, has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a Himachal Pradesh-based hydropower producing company for the supply of hydroelectricity for the airport until 2036.

Approximately 6 per cent of the airport’s electricity requirement is met from the onsite solar power plants. These plants are on the airside and on the roofs of the Cargo terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Since June 1, the Delhi Airport has adopted renewable energy use from the hydropower plant for its demand of the remaining 94%, thus ending its dependency on non-renewable power.

This move will help Delhi Airport in the reduction of indirect energy emissions whopping 200,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.

Besides, DIAL has a 7.84 MW solar power plant on the airside, whereas as part of stakeholder collaboration, operators of the Cargo terminals at Delhi Airport have added another 5.3 MW rooftop solar power plant.