New Delhi: A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 Delhi-Mumbai aircraft suffered a tyre burst on landing at the airport Mumbai airport on Monday.

However, no passengers or members of the crew were hurt and all the passengers disembarked safely.

SpiceJet Spokesperson said, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi – Mumbai). The aircraft landed safely on the runway. On landing, after vacating the runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported. The aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by ATC.

No abnormality was felt by the Captain during the landing. Passengers disembarked normally, the spokesperson added.

The Aircraft was parked at a designated bay as advised by ATC, a spokesperson said.