Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.

CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel under various projects.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Setting up of NRL-NEIST R&D Centre (NRDC)- Development of Sustainable Nanocomposite Membrane for CO2- Capture from PSA off gas

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry/ Chemical Sciences

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Setting up of NRL-NEIST R&D Centre (NRDC)- Development of Sustainable Nanocomposite Membrane for CO2- Capture from PSA off gas

Essential Qualification : M.Tech in Petroleum Technology

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Setting up of NRL-NEIST R&D Centre (NRDC)- Development of Sustainable Nanocomposite Membrane for CO2- Capture from PSA off gas

Essential Qualification :

M.Tech in Polymer Science and Engineering

OR

M.Sc. in Chemistry

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-II (PAT-II)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Setting up of NRL-NEIST R&D Centre (NRDC): Development of Lignocellulolytic Multienzyme Production Process for Bamboo-Based Bio Refinery

Essential Qualification : M.E/M.Tech in Biochemical Engineering/ Food Engineering/ Food Technology/ Energy Engineering/ Environmental Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Biotechnology

OR

M.Sc /Integrated M.Sc. in Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ Food Technology with 2 years’ post qualification experiences

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Scientist (PS-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Centre of Excellence for Advanced Computation and Data Sciences: BIC at CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology

Essential Qualification :

PhD in Bioinformatics/ Computational Biology/ Computer Science with 4 years’ post qualification experience in R&D

OR

M.E. / M.Tech in Bioinformatics/ Computational Biology/ Computer Science from a recognized University/ Institute with 4 years’ post qualification experience in R&D

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Salary : Rs. 56,000/- per month+ HRA

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative – Phase III

Essential Qualification : B.E. / B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering

Age Limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Assistant-II (PA-II)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative – Phase III

Essential Qualification : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Age Limit : Maximum Age 30 years

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month+ HRA

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Feasibility study on the inhibition of pyrite sulfur oxidation in coal and overburden materials for management of acidmine drainage

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry/ Chemical Sciences

Age Limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and Synthesis of New Catalysts for Hydrogen Production from Ammonia

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry

Age Limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Senior Project Associate (Senior-PAT)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and Synthesis of New Catalysts for Hydrogen Production from Ammonia

Essential Qualification :

Masters in Biotechnology/Agri. Biotechnology/Biological Sciences from a recognized Institute/ University and minimum 3 years of Research Experience in an Academic/R & D Institute/Science & Technology Organization

OR

PhD in Biological Sciences/Agri. Biotechnology/Plant Biotechnology /Plant Molecular Biology with two years’ post qualification experiences

Age Limit : Maximum Age 40 years

Emoluments : Rs. 42,000 per month + HRA

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/

Last date of application through online is 17th August 2025 up to 2 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here