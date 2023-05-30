Agartala: Jitendra Chaudhary, a prominent Tripura CPIM state committee secretary and MLA representing Sabroom Assembly Constituency, has appealed to Chief Minister Manik Saha for immediate action to enhance the healthcare system in the Sabroom Sub-Division of Tripura’s South District.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Chaudhary raised concerns about the pressing health issues faced by his constituency and the Sabroom Sub-Division as a whole.

He acknowledged the pride felt by the residents due to the presence of a grand hospital building in Sabroom, the Sub-Divisional Hospital, which he attributed to the efforts of previous governments.

Also Read: Tripura government plans for all-women battalion in TSR

However, Chaudhary emphasized the need to optimize the facility’s capacity and stressed that the rapid development of Sabroom as an international destination, following the inauguration of the Indo-Bangla Maitree Setu, necessitates the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

The CPIM leader outlined several demands in his letter to the Chief Minister. He requested the establishment of a Fast Referral Unit at the Sabroom Sub-Divisional Hospital and the appointment of an MD (Medicines), an Anesthesiologist, and a Sonologist at the same hospital. He also urged the activation of the already established Blood Bank.

Also Read: Mizoram: Non-Mizos allegedly asked to close trade, claims forum

Furthermore, Chaudhary called for the upgradation of the Manughat PHC in Ratanmani/Betaga ADC Village to a 24×7 Hospital, considering its remote location and urgent requirements.

He also emphasized the importance of elevating the Bankul PHC to a Community Hospital in the Sabroom Sub-Division, given its geographical significance and the size of the local population. Additionally, Chaudhary highlighted the necessity of enhancing the Srinagar PHC into a Community Hospital, as it is the sole healthcare facility serving the entire Poang Bari R.D. Block area.

Chaudhary expressed his hope that the Chief Minister’s office would consider these proposals, taking into account the geographical importance of the Sabroom Sub-Division and the well-being of its residents.

The response and actions of the Chief Minister regarding the CPIM MLA’s demands are eagerly awaited, as the public anticipates positive changes in the healthcare infrastructure of the Sabroom Sub-Division.