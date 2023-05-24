Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Wednesday, said that he is confident that the party will achieve a momentous victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tripura.

CM Manik Saha today attended a ‘Karyakarini Baithak’ at Kalyanpur in Khowai district along with the Chief Whip of Tripura Legislative Assembly and MLA Kalyani Roy, MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury and other ‘karyakarytas’.

CM Manik Saha said, “The senior leadership of our party has instructed us to visit all eight districts to conduct the ‘Karyakarini Baithak’. I was assigned the responsibility of chairing the ‘Karyakarini Baithak’ in the Khowai district. In this meeting, we will discuss the Lok Sabha election and also Prime Minister Modi will complete 9 years in office on May 30.”

“PM Modi is always busy working for the welfare of the people. In this meeting, we will discuss how PM Modi has worked for the benefit of the people and will create a mass outreach program. We will also discuss how we can empower booths and garner support from the public. We are working following this direction”, said CM Manik Saha.

CM Manik Saha expressed confidence in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, affirming that the BJP in Tripura aims to secure victory in both seats by surpassing the vote count achieved in 2019.

“We currently hold two Lok Sabha seats, and in 2019, we emerged victorious in both. This time, we are optimistic about winning both seats by a significant margin, surpassing the number of votes received in the previous election. This topic will also be discussed in the meeting”, the CM said.