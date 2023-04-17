Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has warned troublemakers of stern action if they were found indulging in violence, irrespective of their political affiliations.

CM Saha was speaking at an event in Bishalgarh in the Sepahijala district on Sunday.

He said Tripura has a tradition of unity and diversity, but people with “vested interests” were trying to divide society.

“Be it culture or something else, nothing can be achieved without a proper law and order system”, the chief minister said.

Earlier too, Saha said, he had cautioned troublemakers that strict action would be taken against them, “but it did not work”.

“Now is the time to switch over to an action mode to put things in the right direction. The police will act tough irrespective of political affiliations. “We want to set a precedent as far as peace, tranquillity and unity among people is concerned,” Saha said.

Claiming that Tripura had not witnessed violence during Assembly polls this year but after the counting process was over on March 2, he said, it was allegedly “encouraged by a vested interest group”.

“They are playing divide and rule card but have not succeeded so far. The government alone cannot strengthen the bond and it is the people who can contribute to this. We must take a resolution on the occasion of the Bengali New Year to remain united,” he said.