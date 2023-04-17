AGARTALA: Tripura government on Monday has announced to close all schools in the state from April 18 to 23 in view of the severe heat wave condition.

On Facebook, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has said that due to excessive heat wave across the state, the health of students would be affected.

Keeping this matter in mind, the state government has decided to close all government and government aided schools in the state from April 18, 2023 to April 23, 2023.

Besides, the authorities of all private schools in the state have also been requested to remain their schools closed during this period”, said the Chief Minister.

The daytime temperatures in the state have undergone a gradual rise this week, with the mercury levels exceeding the regional average.

The temperature in the state would remain warmer for the next five days.

Sources from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Agartala said that the temperature has increased and crossed 39 degree and would touch 40 degree Celsius.

“The temperature may touch 40 degree Celsius but will not cross it.

“So far there are no chances of crossing the temperature of 40 degree.

“Yesterday’s the temperature was higher than normal temperature.

“The maximum temperature of yesterday was 38.9 degree and such hot weather would continue till next five days.

“However, there is no chance of rain in coming five days,” the source from IMD, Agartala said.