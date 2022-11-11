AGARTALA: The Northeast state of Tripura will get a zonal office of the narcotics control bureau (NCB).

This was stated by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Thursday evening.

“A zonal office of NCB is to be established in the state,” said Tripura chief minister Manik Saha.

The Tripura chief minister further stated that the state government will adopt a “zero tolerance policy against drugs dealers”.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha made this statement after holding a key state-level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) in Agartala on Thursday.

“Cooperation from narcotics control bureau will be there,” the Tripura chief minister further said.

Saha also vowed to make Tripura a drug-free state.

In October, union home minister Amit Shah announced that separate NCB zones will be constituted for Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, the central government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against illicit drug trafficking in Northeast India.