Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday said that BJP would never accept the demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ of TIPRA Motha.

CM Dr Saha said this in his first press conference as a Chief Minister of Tripura for the second term.

“We had a discussion on tribal welfare on how to develop them and also to uplift the sociolect-economic condition. Development of tribal is our priority and we will not support greater Tipraland demand,” said Dr Saha.

He said that BJP has tried to solve the problem of tribal and in the coming days the party and government will work for their development.

On Wednesday TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma held meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

Further CM Dr Saha said that on the first cabinet meeting, MLA Binay Bhusan Das was elected as the pro-tem speaker of the Assembly and a discussion also took place on the vote on account.

He said that his party and government will work to keep the vision document in front.

On some post-poll violence, CM said, “I have observed that a section of vested interested people are trying to instigate violence and have directed police to take strict action against them”.