Agartala: TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has decided to appoint an interlocutor for the ‘constitutional solution’ of the indigenous people of Tripura.

The statement of Pradyot came after an hour-long meeting at the state guest house with the Home Minister Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shortly after the oath-taking ceremony of BJP government.

After the meeting, Pradyot said the Home Minister has started the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura.

“An interlocutor for this process will be appointed and this will be within a specific time frame. I thank the Home Minister for understanding the genuine problems of the Son of the soil. We successfully got our Bru people rehabilitation in our state after 23 years by signing the Bru accord and today we have started a huge dialogue to ensure that our survival and existence are protected. Issues such as alliance and cabinet were never discussed only the interest of our dopha was discussed”, he said.

At the meeting, BJP NE coordinator Sambit Patra said that today is a most important day for Tripura as BJP formed another government and Dr Manik Saha took oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura.

“We had a meeting with TIPRA Motha leaders including Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. In the meeting a comprehensive discussion was held on the development of tribal people in the state and how we can solve their problems and can give them more respect and dignity”, he said.

He further informed that a series of talks with the regional political parties and other NGOs will be held to find out a solution which was assured by the Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Saha.

Sambit however claimed that in the meeting no talk on demands of TIPRA Motha was discussed.

“TIPRA Motha didn’t raise any demand and we had no discussion on any demand. Even talks on the alliance were also not discussed. It was a general talk on the welfare of tribal”, told Sambit.