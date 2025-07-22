Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Project Associate in Department of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology (MBBT) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Doctoral degree in Biotechnology/any discipline of life sciences.

Job description: Handling of sophisticated instruments, Data analysis and report preparation, departmental project management, maintenance of departmental laboratory equipment.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 55000/- with HRA

Age limit: 40 years with relaxation as per rule on the last date of submission of application.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are to submit their applications as given in Annexure-I along with other

supporting documents by e-mail to Head, Department of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology @

[email protected] with the subject line “APPLICATION for Senior Research Associate against Advt. No. 13/2025”

Last date of submission of application (through e-mail): 4th August 2025

Eligible candidates are to appear in the personal interview for which they get information through e-mail and a notice will also be uploaded in the University website before the scheduled date of interview. No TA/DA will be paid for the candidates attending the personal interview. University reserved the rights to shortlist the applications.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here