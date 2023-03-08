AGARTALA: Dr Manik Saha took the oath as the chief minister of Tripura on Wednesday for the second consecutive term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

PM Modi and Amit Shah reached the state on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

On Monday, Manik Saha staked a claim to form the government after his name was proposed unanimously by the newly elected BJP MLAs in the state.

Others who took the oath on Wednesday included Ratan Lal Nath, Pranjit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Sushanta Chowdhury, Tinku Roy, Bikas Debbarma, Sudhangshu Das and Shukla Charan Noatia.

In the recently concluded Assembly election results of which were declared on March 2, the BJP won 32 seats out of 60 with a vote share of around 39 percent.

Tipra Motha emerged as the second-largest party securing 13 seats. Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma congratulated Dr Saha on his swearing-in and said as the 2nd largest party in the state, Tipra Motha will always work for the interest of the people of the state.

He tweeted: Wishing the Hon Cm of Tripura @DrManikSaha2 the very best . May the state prosper and one under the blessings of Ma Tripura Sundari . As a 2nd largest party in the state we will always work for the interest of the people of the state.