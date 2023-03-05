Agartala: BJP’s Dr Manik Saha is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura for the second consecutive term.

Sources said that a meeting was chaired by NEDA Convener and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with all newly elected BJP legislatures on Sunday afternoon to decide the face of the Chief Minister.

“During the meeting, everyone unanimously agreed that Dr Manik Saha is the next Chief Minister of Tripura. The top brass of BJP as well as Himanta himself are highly satisfied with his performance”, said the source.

Later, another meeting was held which was chaired by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Union Minister of State and also winning BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik, BJP Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra.

During the meeting, all the winning BJP candidates along with other BJP leaders, and District Presidents were present in the meeting.

Speaking with reporters, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya said that the BJP candidates’ oath-taking ceremony will take place on March 08 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

“During the oath-taking ceremony of BJP’s new cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national President JP Nadda will be present during the program. Following this program our BJP candidates, Mandal Presidents, district presidents, and other BJP leaders have arrived here to participate in the preparatory meeting”, said the BJP president.