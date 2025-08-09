Tinsukia: In a move seen by political analysts as a strategic effort to connect with Assam’s cultural history, Jorhat MP and state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi visited Tinsukia on Saturday to pay tribute to Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha.

Gogoi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his experience, stating, “Paid floral tribute to Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha—the great Matak king who, in 1805, established the autonomous Matak Kingdom with its capital at Bengmara (now Tinsukia).

A visionary leader, he promoted cultural harmony, strengthened Assam’s trade, and upheld justice for his people. His steadfast leadership and dedication to the welfare of all continue to inspire our path forward.”

Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha, also known as Mejera, was a pivotal figure in early 19th-century Assam. He rose to prominence as Barsenapati (Great General) of the Matak Kingdom during the Moamoria rebellion.

Following an accord with the Ahom ruler’s chief minister, Purnananda Burhagohain, the Ahoms recognized the Matak Kingdom as a semi-independent state in 1805, with its capital at Bengmara, modern-day Tinsukia.

Tinsukia’s history is deeply intertwined with the region’s political landscape. It was once part of the Chutia kingdom before being annexed by the Ahoms in the 16th century. The Moamoria uprising later reshaped power dynamics, leading to the establishment of the Matak Kingdom.

Under Sarbananda’s reign, Bengmara flourished as a well-planned administrative town, with historical landmarks like the Godha-Barbaruah Road and Chauldhuwa Pukhuri still standing today.

Political observers believe Gogoi’s homage to a historical Assamese icon is a calculated move to strengthen his regional identity ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly Election. This gesture follows another symbolic act on Friday evening, when he used a song by music maestro Bhupen Hazarika in a social media message to the people of Assam.

Since his appointment as President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in May 2025, Gogoi has significantly intensified his political activities. He has conducted padyatras, restructured district-level leadership, and engaged actively with grassroots workers.

On social media, he has been a vocal critic of the BJP-led government while amplifying the Congress party’s message.

The Congress party has been out of power in Assam since the BJP’s victory in 2016. Analysts suggest that with growing anti-incumbency sentiments, Gogoi’s blend of grassroots activism and symbolic gestures rooted in Assamese history and culture could be key to reviving the party’s fortunes in the upcoming elections.