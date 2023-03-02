Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday expressed his gratitude to his Tripura counterpart for winning a majority in the state assembly elections.

In a Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister twitted, “Congratulations to BJP Tripura for the thumping majority in the State Assembly Election 2023. With Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji at the helm, the state has witnessed tremendous development over the years. Today, the people of Tripura have reposed their faith in PM Modi Ji yet again.”

Earlier in the morning before the election result declaration in the three states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with Manipur titular King Leisemba Sanajaoba, who is also a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha offered prayers at Shri Shri Govindaji Temple, Imphal.

They sought blessings for the victory of BJP candidates in the State Assembly election of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

The CM later tweeted, “Let’s march together towards a peaceful & prosperous North East.”

Notably, on February 10 Manipur Chief Minister N Biren while taking part in the election campaigns for the BJP candidates said that nobody can discriminate against the Manipuris in Tripura as the government of Manipur will always stand for their rights and interest.

He made the assurance while attending the All Tripura Manipuri Convention, 2023 held at Basic Training College Ground (Kumari Tilla) in Agartala.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, BJP North East in-charge and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Manipur agriculture minister Thongam Biswajit, works minister Govindas Konthoujam, PHE minister L Susindro, MLA RK Imo, BJP Manipur Pradesh president A Sharda and vice-president O Lukhoi also attended the convention.