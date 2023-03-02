Guwahati: On Wednesday night a businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs.2.5 lakh at knifepoint in Assam’s Lakhimpur.

As per reports, the persons behind the alleged robbery could not be identified by the victim.

The victim has been identified as Sujit Paul of Bihpuria.

He was a cosmetics businessman and was heading back home after collecting his weekly dues.

He was chased by a car and a two-wheeler as he was heading towards his home.

The persons according to the victim robbed him at a “knife-point”.

The police have begun an investigation into the crime.