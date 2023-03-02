“Marathon 2K23: For Unity and Empowerment” was organized by Girijananda Chowdhury University on March 1, 2023 as a build-up event to the university’s annual fest “Euphuism 2023”.

Sponsored by Decathlon Azara, the marathon run was conducted to promote the need of unity and harmony to actualize social empowerment.

The run also aspired to boost athletic spirit among the students and staff of the university, and in the society at large. The marathon was flagged off from the GCU campus of Azara at 06:10 a.m. by Jashodaranjan Das, president of Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society, Guwahati.

The participant runners ran a distance of around 14 kms, taking the scenic route from the campus to VIP chowk via Dharapur, and finishing back at the campus.

Close to 400 runners participated in the invigorating marathon event, which included students, faculty members and staff of the university, along with contestants from outside the university.

Post the conclusion of the marathon, Jashodaranjan Das, Professor Kandarpa Das, vice- chancellor of the University, and Professor T Nath, registrar of the University, gave away the prizes to the winners. Medals, cash prizes and certificates were awarded to the first, second and third position holders from different categories.

Rohit Gurung and Yaisana Sorokhaibam were adjudged first prize winners from the GCU students’ boys and girls categories respectively.

Among the faculty members and staff, Faruk Ahmed, assistant professor of the Department of Management, and Sarada Das, staff member, bagged the first positions in the men and women category respectively.

Also, from the participant runners outside the university, Sabia Sobor clinched the first prize in the women’s category, and Bijoy Deka was awarded the first position in the men’s category. Certificates of participation were distributed among all the runners.