Assam: Scam alleged in allotment of houses under PMAY in Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur: In a shocking case of irregularities, a group of rural beneficiaries in Lakhimpur’s Dhalpur area under Narayanpur Rural Development Block have alleged that they were denied houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY) for not giving money to the concerned Gaon Panchayat representatives.

The complainants, Niru Neog, Pratima Gogoi, Padumi Neog, Sachima Phukan, Monimohan Barua and Prafulla Neog, have alleged that the ward member of Rajgarh GP, Rupamani Swargiary, demanded Rs 5,000 each for allotment of the houses under the PMAY scheme.

The incident is reported from Chunajuli on the Assam-Arunachal border in Rajgarh Gaon Panchayat under Narayanpur Revenue Circle in the Lakhimpur district.

Speaking to the media, the deprived beneficiaries said that they did not get the houses because they could not pay the money to the GP member.

They further alleged that PMAY houses were given to people who are more financially stable than them in the GP.

The villagers living in the inter-state boundary area of the Lakhimpur district have no access to basic amenities such as sanitation facilities, clean drinking water or adequate transportation.

They are mostly employed in plantations and nurseries inside Arunachal Pradesh.

The matter is yet to be investigated and appropriate action taken against those responsible for the scam.